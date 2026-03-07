Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in O-I Glass by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 154.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,388 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NYSE OI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

