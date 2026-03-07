Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $75.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.21.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.15%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Eastman from “strong sell” to “hold,” which reduces the risk of a continued steep selloff and could limit downside if no further negative headlines arrive. Read More.

Zacks upgraded Eastman from “strong sell” to “hold,” which reduces the risk of a continued steep selloff and could limit downside if no further negative headlines arrive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks left the market consensus full‑year EPS reference in its notes at $8.55, indicating their cuts still sit below the broader analyst consensus — a potential divergence investors should monitor.

Zacks left the market consensus full‑year EPS reference in its notes at $8.55, indicating their cuts still sit below the broader analyst consensus — a potential divergence investors should monitor. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple quarter and fiscal‑year EPS forecasts, lowering Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2–Q4 2027 quarter forecasts and trimming FY2026 to $5.61, FY2027 to $6.56 and FY2028 to $7.18 (from prior higher estimates). The revisions reflect a weaker earnings outlook and are a clear negative catalyst for the stock. Read More.

Zacks cut multiple quarter and fiscal‑year EPS forecasts, lowering Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2–Q4 2027 quarter forecasts and trimming FY2026 to $5.61, FY2027 to $6.56 and FY2028 to $7.18 (from prior higher estimates). The revisions reflect a weaker earnings outlook and are a clear negative catalyst for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that Eastman underperformed peers on Thursday, signaling short‑term relative weakness that may amplify selling pressure until company‑specific or sector drivers improve. Read More.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

