Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 84,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 1,112.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,000,000.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 30.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $46.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.