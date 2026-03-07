HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after buying an additional 3,755,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

