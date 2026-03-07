HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO is Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair accounts for about 2.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 71.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE DINO opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

