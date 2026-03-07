Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.08 and traded as low as GBX 180. Henry Boot shares last traded at GBX 185, with a volume of 28,032 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 337 to GBX 326 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Boot

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Henry Boot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

See Also

