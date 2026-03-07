Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.08 and traded as low as GBX 180. Henry Boot shares last traded at GBX 185, with a volume of 28,032 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 337 to GBX 326 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Boot
Henry Boot Stock Performance
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.
Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.