Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.08 and traded as low as GBX 180. Henry Boot shares last traded at GBX 185, with a volume of 28,032 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 337 to GBX 326 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.

The company has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

