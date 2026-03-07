Head to Head Survey: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) & ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.02 million ($1.86) -15.83 ProPhase Labs $5.06 million 0.16 -$53.36 million ($3.90) -0.04

Analyst Recommendations

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPhase Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enliven Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 ProPhase Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00

Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -24.22% -23.39% ProPhase Labs -825.01% -482.05% -88.90%

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats ProPhase Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics



Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About ProPhase Labs



ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

