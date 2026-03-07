Head-To-Head Review: TransEnterix (TRXDW) vs. Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% TransEnterix Competitors -569.68% -122.96% -53.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransEnterix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million -$154.20 million -0.04 TransEnterix Competitors $61.19 million -$32.64 million 5.16

TransEnterix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s peers have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransEnterix peers beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

