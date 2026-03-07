HC Wainwright Cuts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $10.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Biohaven Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE BHVN opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 113.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 943.3% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

