Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.07.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNVR. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter worth $572,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Hanover National Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services, with an emphasis on relationship-driven client support and community engagement.

Key offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial and consumer lending solutions. The bank also offers treasury management services, residential mortgage origination, and investment advisory services to meet the diverse needs of individuals, small businesses, and municipalities within its market area.

Operating primarily in Central and Upstate New York, Hanover Bancorp maintains a network of branches and loan production offices designed to serve local communities.

