GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 912.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $506,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,931. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.83 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.42 and its 200 day moving average is $351.71.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.