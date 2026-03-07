GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 17,029 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in TopBuild by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.26.

NYSE:BLD opened at $388.11 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $559.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.86 and its 200 day moving average is $443.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

