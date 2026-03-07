GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 142,963 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,963 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

Insider Activity

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider William D. Turner sold 2,187 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $91,810.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,239.74. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $207,759.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,318.38. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,910. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Key Stories Impacting Vera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Vera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Appointment of an experienced board member — Vera added Christopher Hite to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of corporate and financial strategy experience in biopharma; this strengthens management/governance credentials and may reassure investors on execution and capital allocation. Vera Therapeutics Appoints Christopher Hite to Board of Directors

Appointment of an experienced board member — Vera added Christopher Hite to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of corporate and financial strategy experience in biopharma; this strengthens management/governance credentials and may reassure investors on execution and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation at TD Cowen conference — Vera presented at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference (transcript available). Conference presentations can help clarify clinical timelines and commercial strategy, but typically move shares only if new data or guidance are provided. Vera Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript

Management presentation at TD Cowen conference — Vera presented at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference (transcript available). Conference presentations can help clarify clinical timelines and commercial strategy, but typically move shares only if new data or guidance are provided. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement equity grants to new hires — The company granted options for 46,000 shares and RSUs for 25,875 shares to six new employees under its inducement plan. This is a routine hiring tool to attract talent; dilution is modest relative to Vera’s market cap but worth monitoring if grants accelerate. Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Inducement equity grants to new hires — The company granted options for 46,000 shares and RSUs for 25,875 shares to six new employees under its inducement plan. This is a routine hiring tool to attract talent; dilution is modest relative to Vera’s market cap but worth monitoring if grants accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts to near‑term earnings — HC Wainwright lowered Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028 EPS estimates substantially (e.g., FY2026 estimate cut steeply), signaling weaker near‑term profitability expectations; the firm nonetheless keeps a Buy rating and a $110 price target and raised very long‑term FY2029–FY2030 estimates. The downgrades to 2026–2028 forecasts are a near‑term negative and likely pressured sentiment despite an optimistic long‑range view. Market commentary on HC Wainwright estimates

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

See Also

