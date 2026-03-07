GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,349,272 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349,272 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 3.9%

ACHC stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.