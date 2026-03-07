GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 133,380 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,380 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $2,512,694.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 602,189 shares of company stock valued at $17,842,032 in the last 90 days. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.77. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

