GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 95,858 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,858 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 442.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom’s research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company’s lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium‐competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

