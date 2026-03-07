GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,122,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,328,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,216,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,294,000 after buying an additional 384,469 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,639.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 327,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,846.16. This trade represents a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,608,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,722.80. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 83,735 shares of company stock worth $5,248,594 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.9%

Cytokinetics stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.