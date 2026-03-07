GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $675.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $742.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $690.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
