Guggenheim Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. ON has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.55 million. ON had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.