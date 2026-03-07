Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.5%

PHO stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.