Guardian Capital LP Sells 6,955 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 19.5% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $130.20 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Phillip Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

