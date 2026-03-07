Guardian Capital LP Sells 12,326 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2,776.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 233,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.66. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

