Guardian Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 68,472 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 5.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $158,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,133,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,951,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 386.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 188,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,560.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $23,958,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 724,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

