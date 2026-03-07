Guardian Capital LP Has $48.71 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $48,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,803.16. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $757,115.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,699.30. This represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,107 shares of company stock worth $3,133,015. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $76.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

