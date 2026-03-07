Guardian Capital LP Has $27.44 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression‑free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. PR Newswire: J&J FDA approval

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $579.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

