Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $230.41 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

