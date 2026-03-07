Guardian Capital LP Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,918 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.12, for a total transaction of $1,450,448.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,644.80. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $546,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,761.28. The trade was a 39.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,970. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

