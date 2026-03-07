Guardian Capital LP Buys 14,282 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 845,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after buying an additional 136,747 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.6%

CNI stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.