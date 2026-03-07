Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $644.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Grocery Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grocery Outlet retained Gordon Brothers to market retail leasehold opportunities as part of its store-portfolio optimization, which could recover value from closed or underperforming locations. Gordon Brothers Retained by Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet retained Gordon Brothers to market retail leasehold opportunities as part of its store-portfolio optimization, which could recover value from closed or underperforming locations. Neutral Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (about $0.45–$0.55), giving a baseline for expectations but signaling a recovery path that will depend on fixing value perception and comp trends. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (about $0.45–$0.55), giving a baseline for expectations but signaling a recovery path that will depend on fixing value perception and comp trends. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of $0.19 vs. $0.21 estimate, revenue slightly below estimates, comps weakened. Management reported a large operating loss driven by $113.8M long‑lived asset impairment, $149.0M goodwill impairment and $45.9M of restructuring charges — contributing to a FY2025 net loss (reported coverage highlights these write‑downs). Investor Alert / Impairment Details

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of $0.19 vs. $0.21 estimate, revenue slightly below estimates, comps weakened. Management reported a large operating loss driven by $113.8M long‑lived asset impairment, $149.0M goodwill impairment and $45.9M of restructuring charges — contributing to a FY2025 net loss (reported coverage highlights these write‑downs). Negative Sentiment: Company announced plans to close 36 stores after a $224.9M FY2025 net loss — a sign management is accelerating portfolio cuts but also acknowledging execution and merchandising issues that hurt traffic and margins. Grocery Outlet To Close 36 Stores

Company announced plans to close 36 stores after a $224.9M FY2025 net loss — a sign management is accelerating portfolio cuts but also acknowledging execution and merchandising issues that hurt traffic and margins. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut ratings and price targets (Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson, Telsey, Craig Hallum), citing the downbeat quarter, weaker comps and the need to restore value perception — analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure. Analysts Slash Forecasts After Q4

Multiple brokerages cut ratings and price targets (Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson, Telsey, Craig Hallum), citing the downbeat quarter, weaker comps and the need to restore value perception — analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder‑side investigations have been announced (multiple firms), alleging possible misstatements around financials and operations — legal risk and potential disclosures add uncertainty. Ademi LLP Investigation

Shareholder‑side investigations have been announced (multiple firms), alleging possible misstatements around financials and operations — legal risk and potential disclosures add uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and analysis point to weakening customer perception of value, increased promotional activity and competitive pressure — all factors that suggest the recovery could be prolonged. Why Grocery Outlet Stock Crashed Today

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.