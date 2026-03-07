Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

GDYN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a P/E ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,520. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

