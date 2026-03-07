Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$39.65 and last traded at C$40.09, with a volume of 9776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.39. The stock has a market cap of C$324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates. The firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios.

