Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on Genesco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Williams Trading upgraded Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $26.66 on Friday. Genesco has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $287.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. Genesco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Genesco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Genesco this week:

Q4 results beat expectations — Genesco reported non‑GAAP EPS of about $3.74 and roughly $800M in revenue, both ahead of consensus, driven by strength at Journeys. This beat is the principal near‑term catalyst cited by markets.

Management highlighted intensified Journeys growth initiatives and a profitability "reset" plan for the Schuh brand — commentary investors view as a credible path to margin recovery and higher long‑term returns.

Full earnings package and management commentary are available — earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release give detail for investors doing a deeper read of comps, margins and capital allocation.

FY‑2027 guidance: Genesco set EPS of $1.90–$2.30 and revenue guidance near $2.4B, which is slightly below some sell‑side revenue expectations — that revenue shortfall tempers the print and could limit upside if execution stalls.

Analysts adjusted forecasts ahead of the print — some had raised expectations into the quarter, so future revisions will matter; watch how guidance and margin targets compare with updated street models.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Genesco by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Further Reading

