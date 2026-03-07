GE Aerospace (GE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a 30.6% increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

GE Aerospace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GE Aerospace has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE Aerospace to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.69. 4,673,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Bayban bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

