GAP (NYSE:GAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 23.54%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.350 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from GAP's conference call:

Gap Inc. reported a strong quarter and year with Q4 comps +3% , full-year net sales +2%, one of its highest gross margins in 25 years, $1.1 billion operating income, and a cash balance of $3.0 billion .

The board increased the quarterly dividend (~6%) and authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, building on $247M of dividends and $155M of buybacks in 2025.

Core-brand momentum continues: Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic delivered consecutive periods of positive comps (Old Navy and Gap showing category share gains), and the company is seeding growth accelerators—beauty, accessories, a reworked loyalty program (Encore), Fashiontainment and AI/technology investments—to expand revenue and engagement over time.

Athleta remains a clear underperformer with Q4 sales down ~11% (comps down ~10%) and the company expects mid- to high-single-digit sales declines in the first half of 2026 while it rebuilds the brand.

Athleta remains a clear underperformer with Q4 sales down ~11% (comps down ~10%) and the company expects mid- to high-single-digit sales declines in the first half of 2026 while it rebuilds the brand. Tariffs materially pressured margins (about a 200 bp headwind in Q4 and ~120 bp for the year); management expects a Q1 gross margin headwind of ~150–200 bps with improvement later in 2026 as sourcing strategies annualize, creating near-term margin cadence risk.

Shares of GAP opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GAP from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded shares of GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,060. This trade represents a 44.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $107,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 746,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,958.24. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,264. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GAP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

