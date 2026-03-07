Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 73,057 Shares of Telesat Corporation $TSAT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,057 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 12.59% of Telesat worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Telesat by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telesat by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Telesat by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 79,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Telesat by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Telesat Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator that designs, builds and delivers high-performance satellite communications solutions across multiple markets. The company operates a fleet of geostationary satellites to provide video distribution, data networking and managed broadband services to media companies, network operators, governments and enterprise customers. Telesat’s infrastructure supports television distribution, cellular backhaul, rural broadband and corporate network applications.

In addition to its geostationary offerings, Telesat is developing a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation known as Lightspeed.

