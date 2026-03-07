Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.28% of Standard Motor Products worth $38,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4,842.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 235.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $212,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $828.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $345,624.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,548.09. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Motor Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMP

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.