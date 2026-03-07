Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,922 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.49% of Caesars Entertainment worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.42 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.