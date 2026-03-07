Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $52.91 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,195 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.69% of Ducommun worth $52,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 6,725.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ducommun from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,879.34. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

