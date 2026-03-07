Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $24.46 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of Valmont Industries worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 335.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $424.75 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

