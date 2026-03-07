Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $130.11 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,362 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.56% of National Fuel Gas worth $130,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3,883.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NFG opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.