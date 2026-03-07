Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

