Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of Genuine Parts worth $61,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $115.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 251.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 895.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

