Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,487,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,760,000 after purchasing an additional 521,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,302,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,477,836,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,023,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,535,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,450,000 after buying an additional 1,917,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.44.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,563.16. This trade represents a 79.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9%

PNC stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Featured Stories

