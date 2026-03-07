Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 297,105 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 297,105 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $61,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,441,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,607,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,494 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $330.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

