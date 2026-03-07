Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,372 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Evergy worth $81,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,364,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,985,000 after buying an additional 2,208,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Evergy by 346.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evergy by 969.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,329,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,101 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,860,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 169.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,438,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,390,000 after purchasing an additional 904,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,287.74. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $83.36 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.75%.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

