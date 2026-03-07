Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $36,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

