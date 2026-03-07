Gabelli Funds LLC Has $55.29 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Rollins worth $55,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 16.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Rollins by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 587.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Rollins Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.97%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $1,207,886.44. Following the sale, the chairman owned 5,322,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,699,388.94. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $143,903.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,613.86. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,785. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

