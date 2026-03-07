Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 127,590 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $52,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,035. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 603,140 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,139 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

