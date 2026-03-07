Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 181.56% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million.

American Place temporary casino is accelerating — Q4 revenue rose 11% to $32.0M and adjusted property EBITDA jumped 29% to $8.7M, and management reiterates targets of roughly $50M run-rate EBITDA for the temporary site and ~ $100M for the permanent facility.

is accelerating — Q4 revenue rose 11% to $32.0M and adjusted property EBITDA jumped 29% to $8.7M, and management reiterates targets of roughly run-rate EBITDA for the temporary site and ~ for the permanent facility. Permanent American Place is moving forward — foundation drawings are nearly complete and the company expects to break ground imminently, and it reports multiple financing proposals (including options that would fund construction without issuing equity) while pursuing a legislative 18‑month extension to operate the temporary casino.

is moving forward — foundation drawings are nearly complete and the company expects to break ground imminently, and it reports multiple financing proposals (including options that would fund construction without issuing equity) while pursuing a legislative 18‑month extension to operate the temporary casino. Chaminade turnaround shows early progress — a new full management team and marketing agency drove H2 2025 revenue +5% and a $4.2M gain in adjusted property EBITDA versus H2 2024, but results remain seasonally variable and some operational fixes are still in progress.

shows early progress — a new full management team and marketing agency drove H2 2025 revenue +5% and a $4.2M gain in adjusted property EBITDA versus H2 2024, but results remain seasonally variable and some operational fixes are still in progress. Balance sheet and recurring cash flow are supportive — the company had about $51M of liquidity (including the undrawn revolver) at quarter end, extended revolver maturity to Aug 15, 2027, and benefits from sports‑wagering and Illinois operations that materially contribute EBITDA and cover interest expense.

Shares of FLL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 675,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Craig Hallum maintained a "buy" rating and raised emphasis on upside even while trimming its price target from $5.00 to $4.00 (still implying ~49% upside from recent levels) — this renewed analyst endorsement likely supported buying interest.

Full House reported full-year revenue growth (company-level) and disclosed 2025 revenue of about $302 million, demonstrating top-line momentum that supports the redevelopment/expansion narrative.

Management outlined an American Place construction timeline and quantified upside — targeting up to $100M of EBITDA potential from the project — a high-impact growth thesis that can materially change long‑term valuation if delivered.

Full House extended its credit facility to advance American Place construction, improving funding visibility for the development and reducing near-term financing risk. That liquidity move is supportive of the build-and-grow story.

Company and call highlights emphasized strategic progress at American Place and operational initiatives across properties — positive for the story but not an immediate earnings fix.

Reported short-interest data in the feeds is inconsistent (shows zeros/NaN) and provides no clear signal on bearish positioning; treat reported short-interest as non-informative until clarified.

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.34) versus consensus ($0.23) and revenue of $75.42M below the ~$78.7M consensus — the miss and negative margins explain investor concern and selling pressure.

Company posted a Q4 net loss despite revenue growth, highlighting that operational gains have yet to translate to profitability and underscoring execution and margin risks.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company’s property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow’s Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Nevada.

