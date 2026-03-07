Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80. 4,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.6250.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

